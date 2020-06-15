EA shares ‘Star Wars Squadrons’ reveal trailer

EA has released the reveal trailer for its upcoming Star Wars Squadrons which is due to released on October 2 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The game initially leaked via the Xbox Store page, which displayed a banner for the upcoming title. Later EA announced the game and stated a reveal trailer would be coming soon.

The trailer gives a glimpse into what Star Wars Squadrons will be, focusing on space flight combat. Little is known about the story so far, but the story takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi. The story will divert between both sides of the battle and will bring never-before-seen locations such as Yavin Prime.

You can see the full reveal trailer below.

Players will begin missions in the briefing room, before taking to the skies in first-person skirmishes both offline and online.

Both the New Republic and the Empire can be controlled in battles at the helm of series classic ships such as X-Wings and TIE Fighters. Ships can also be upgraded as players progress to help gain the upper hand in battles.

Star Wars Squadrons promises to deliver a single-player focused story, alongside the inclusion of online dogfights for players to compete within.

Additionally, the PC and PlayStation 4 versions will incorporate VR support, allowing players to pilot ships with an added degree of immersion.

A full gameplay reveal will take place on June 18 during EA’s Play Live event, delivering a deeper look into how Star Wars Squadrons will feel.