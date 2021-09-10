EA Sport partners with 14 Serie A football teams for ‘FIFA 22’ onwards

EA Sports have signed a deal with 14 Serie A football clubs, meaning they have the exclusive rights to use their likenesses in FIFA games.

The deal means the teams in question can no longer appear in any rival football game and also means EA will now sponsor the Italian Supercup, which will now be known as the EA Sports Supercup from 2022 onwards.

The teams snapped up by EA Sports in the deal are Bologna F.C. 1909, Cagliari Calcio, Empoli F.C., ACF Fiorentina, Genoa C.F.C., Hellas Verona F.C., FC Internazionale Milano, A.C. Milan, S.S.C. Napoli, U.S. Salernitana 1919, U.C. Sampdoria, U.S. Sassuolo Calcio, Spezia Calcio, Torino F.C., Udinese Calcio, and Venezia F.C.

FIFA 22 will also include Piemonte Calcio, Bergamo Calcio, Latium, and Roma FC in Serie A, playable throughout FIFA 22. Still, they will not be “authentically integrated”, which EA Sports refers to as “authentic team names, crests, kits, and squads”. The four teams not to be included in this have “pre-existing relationships” with third parties.

EA Sports will also be awarding Serie A Player Of The Month awards to boost Ultimate Team stats along the way.

EA Sports has also added the ability to play as women in FIFA 22 Pro Clubs mode for the first time in the game series’ history. This is the latest move the company has made in the FIFA series to be more inclusive to women, following on from the decision to introduce its first-ever English-speaking female commentator with presenter and football pundit Alex Scott.

