EA Sports deny David Beckham being paid £40m over ‘FIFA 21’ cameo

EA Sports have denied reports that David Beckham has been paid £40m to appear in FIFA 21 and subsequent games.

According to UK newspaper, The Mirror, the offer was reportedly set at £30m until Beckham managed to negotiate a better deal, with EA paying to use his likeness. The payment was said to have been set for three years, meaning he may appear in more games than FIFA 21.

EA has strongly denied the figure, however, giving this statement to PC Gamer: “We’ve seen the reports on the terms of our deal to bring David Beckham back into our EA SPORTS FIFA game. We don’t disclose specific details, but we can be definitive that the figures being reported are being completely sensationalized and are in no way accurate.”

FIFA 21 has introduced ‘icons’ as Dua Lipa and Anthony Joshua as playable characters this time around. Beckham, who retired at the end of the 2013 season, has already appeared in many previous FIFA games.

Earlier this week, Zlatan Ibrahimovic complained to EA regarding the unlicensed use of his image hit Twitter.

The footballer shared his anger in a tweet asking “Who gave FIFA EA Sport permission to use my name and face?”