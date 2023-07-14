‘EA Sports FC 24’ announced for September in new trailer

EA Sports FC 24 confirmed a launch in September for PC and consoles in a new trailer, and has heralded a scattering of significant changes for the simulation series.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is the official cover star for EA Sports FC 24 and the game is aiming to achieve “the most authentic football experience ever created.”

The newest iteration of the Frostbite Engine will be running on the Nintendo Switch, which is a first for EA Sports, and will use new player models, improved animations and “visibly unique characteristics that make each player special.”

Advertisement

EA Sports championed the HyperMotion V technology for “translating the rhythm and fluidity of real-world football” into the new title. Drawing on volumetric data from over 180 professional men’s and women’s football matches, EA Sports is confident that this is the most realistic simulation of the sport that there’s ever been.

Ultimate Team has been turned into Ultimate Team Evolutions, letting players grow their favourite players through fulfilling specific objectives that boost their ratings and skills. Moreover, Ultimate Team Evolutions includes women players for the first time, like Chelsea forward Sam Kerr and Arsenal forward Beth Mead, and the Spanish and Dutch professional women’s leagues.

“EA Sports FC is the world’s biggest football club, with a community of fans that already spans more than 150 million,” said David Jackson, vice president of brand, in a press release. “Through an incredible product and services, globally resonant brand partnerships and investment in community-level football, FC 24 marks the start of our ambition to grow the love of football through our platform. There’s so much more to come.”

EA Sports FC 24 launches for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch on September 29. Only the Standard Edition is available on the Switch, but the Ultimate Edition offers seven days of early access for fans as well as a bundle of other premium content.

In other gaming news, Warzone‘s latest crossover with The Boys has brought superpowers to the battle royale.