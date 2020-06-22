EA Sports’ ‘Madden NFL 21’ will update player stats in “real-time”

EA Sports’ Madden NFL 21 will feature a host of new technological advancements when it launches this August, including “real-time” updates.

EA chief studios officer Laura Miele revealed the upcoming game will not only feature a graphical update, as is expected with a next-gen shift, but also using the improved CPU speeds and memory to “bring a lot more detail to life”.

“As an example, in Madden we will be using the NFL’s next gen stats so every athlete in the game will play how they do in real life, with the data being updated in real-time,” she said during an interview with GamesIndustry.biz.

Madden’s player ratings have long been a major aspect of the games, with every athlete having their ratings updated periodically after major games in real life. The new game’s “real-time” updates mean that the way these athletes perform in the game will change constantly to reflect real life statistics.

Miele also noted that Madden NFL 21 will set a new standard in terms of world immersion. “During my first demo when I experienced the instant load times and massive worlds, I knew immediately this was going to set a new bar in terms of player expectations. When players see how accessible and immersive this generation of technology is, there will be no turning back,” she said.

“Fans in the stadium will be unique people responding to the action on the field,” she added. “Deferred rendering allows us to use colours and lights in more dynamic ways… and dynamic weather systems will impact the athletes, their equipment and the playing field. Games are going to feel different, better and more visceral.”

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also hasn’t affected the company’s productions either, according to Miele, who goes on to share tidbits on how the developers used creative ways to stick to deadlines.

“For example, our audio teams figured out a way to record the Madden 21 voice talent at home with no quality drop, we sent x-suits to the homes of our animators so they could record their own motion data, and we recorded the last third of the Star Wars Squadrons score one instrument at a time and actually mixed them together in post-production.”

Madden NFL 21 scheduled for release on August 25 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The game will also be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X when those consoles are launched later in the year.