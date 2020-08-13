EA Sports outline changes made in ‘FIFA 21’ career mode

EA Sports has released details on FIFA 21’s career mode and how the developer aims to change things up for this year’s instalment.

The changes were unveiled in a new trailer that outlined what the developer has done to build upon past features in the series.

The first offering is Interactive Match Simulations, which are a new way to play matches in career mode. Players will be able to make tactical decisions and truly fill the boots of a manager as they make decisions on the pitch from a top-down simulation view.

This mode can also be switched on the fly, allowing players to play tactically or throw themselves right into the heat of the match at moment’s notice.

FIFA 21 will include a new Player Growth system, which will allow a further degree of control over each player’s development.

How players evolve is through an experience based system. Depending on how well they do in a match determines their potential growth. Setting specific attributes to focus on can accumulate all the experience gained into one particular category.

There’s also Active Training that will allow players to manage their team effectively with a new activity management system. Players can set up weekly schedules to determine when their team rest and train, or set up group training sessions to help boost fitness and morale.

Other new features in FIFA 21 include new transfer options, alongside an enhanced opposition A.I, which will present more challenges as computer controlled teams act with more realism than ever before.

Check out the full overview trailer for FIFA 21’s career mode below:

EA recently revealed that FIFA 21 will not allow cross-play between multiple systems, meaning PS4 and PS5 users won’t be able to play against each other online. However, the developer reiterated that FUT (FIFA Ultimate Team) will carry over to next-gen systems.

The developer also recently announced it would be scrapping two of the game’s celebration moves in an effort to stamp out toxic behaviour in the player base.

According to FIFA 21’s lead gameplay producer Sam Rivera, the team were told by the community “that there’s toxic behaviours in the game and we wanted to make sure we removed them.”

FIFA 21 will launch on October 9, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Players who purchase the game on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade the game to the PS5 and Xbox Series X at no additional cost when next-gen consoles are released.