It’s been two years since the last UFC video game and EA Sports is just about to unleash the next edition of its beloved mixed martial arts (MMA) franchise. The upcoming EA Sports UFC 4 is set to bring improved gameplay, the latest fighters, a brand-new star rating system and much more.

Ready to find out more? Read on for everything we know so far about EA Sports UFC 4.

What’s the latest news?

EA Sports UFC 4 details its new career mode

EA explains new UFC 4 star-based fighter ranking mechanics

New UFC 4 gameplay trailer shows off improved striking and grappling

What is EA Sports UFC 4?

EA Sports UFC 4 is the fourth MMA fighting video game by EA Sports to be based on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). It follows 2018’s EA Sports UFC 3, which featured former UFC fighter Conor McGregor on the cover.

What consoles will EA Sports UFC 4 be available on?

EA Sports UFC 4 will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at launch, much like the previous three titles in the series. The game is also set to make its way to next-gen systems PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in the future.

When will EA Sports UFC 4 be released?

EA Sports UFC 4 will officially arrive worldwide on August 14 for both current-gen systems. However, EA Access subscribers will be able to access the game’s 10-hour Play First trial on August 7.

A launch window for next-gen platforms has yet to be announced, although the game is likely to be available when the systems are released during the 2020 holiday season.

Who will be on the cover of EA Sports UFC 4?

EA Sports UFC 4 will be the first game since the original 2014 title to not feature Conor McGregor on the cover. Instead, the cover will be graced by current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and welterweight division fighter Jorge Masvidal.

“I am the face of the new wave of UFC fighters, so it feels right to represent the sport on this new generation UFC game,” said Adesanya in a press statement when the game was revealed. “I look forward to my fans playing as me as much as I have enjoyed playing as myself.”

Is there a trailer for EA Sports UFC 4?

At the end of July 2020, EA Sports unveiled a new career mode for EA Sports UFC 4 with a brand-new trailer. It highlighted the four pillars of the new mode: fighter evolution, relationship system, unscripted storyline and injury system.

A gameplay trailer for the game was also released in July 2020. It shared details about the improved combat changes players can expect, alongside new takedowns, updated throws and clinch control and more.

EA Sports UFC 4 was originally announced in July 2020 with an action-packed trailer that featured both UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and welterweight division fighter Jorge Masvidal, as well as the upcoming game’s new features.

Who will be featured in the EA Sports UFC 4 roster?

EA Sports has been slowly releasing the roster of fighters available in EA Sports UFC 4 through its Star Rating system list. It currently includes 30 different playable fighters, ranging from current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo to former UFC Women’s strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade.

World heavyweight boxing champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will also be included in EA Sports UFC 4, but will be exclusive to players who pre-order the game. It is currently unknown if the two fighters can be unlocked without pre-ordering.

The game is also set to introduce a new star rating system to help players understand the strengths and weaknesses of the game’s roster of fighters. The new mechanic “allows for a better assortment of fighters when playing online or against friends on the couch. This will help you determine who has the highest punch power or highest kick speed in each division and allow comparisons of individual attributes on each fighter”, EA explained.

What are the gameplay changes coming to EA Sports UFC 4?

EA Sports UFC 4 is set to feature a slew of gameplay changes that will improve the overall experience of the franchise. It includes new striking mechanics, a revamped clinch system and updated takedowns.

Striking in the upcoming EA Sports UFC 4 has been simplified. Multiple button taps will now unleash quick combinations, while a long-press will result in more damaging, and flashier, attacks.

On the other hand, clinch will now no-longer share the same controls as grappling on the ground. The new mechanic will make it so that players can now throw punches from different angles, engage and exit the clinch at will, and use it to disrupt their opponent’s attack.

Locomotion has been added to takedown attempts, which gives players more opportunities to deny or finish takedowns. More submissions have also been added into the game, such as flying triangles and standing guillotines.

Where can I buy EA Sports UFC 4?

EA Sports UFC 4 can be pre-ordered on the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store. The standard edition is available at US$59.99 (or US$53.99 for EA Access members), and features world heavyweight boxing champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua as pre-order exclusives. Players who pre-order the game will also get a slew of cosmetic items such as Rope Gloves and a Cobra Mask.