‘EA Sports UFC 4’ soundtrack to feature Eminem, J Cole and more

The soundtrack for EA Sports UFC 4 has been revealed a week before the game’s release, and is set to feature songs from the likes of Eminem, Run The Jewels, J Cole, Stormzy and more.

The soundtrack of the upcoming mixed martial arts (MMA) game will feature 30 tracks from various artists, and was announced via the official EA Sports UFC Twitter account. A Spotify playlist of the soundtrack was also released, and can be streamed here.

Soundtrack for #UFC4 just dropped and this is gonna make for one fire playlist 🔥 what's your fav track on here? Listen now 👉 https://t.co/ZndXtkscn5 pic.twitter.com/RIdFosEpX7 — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) August 6, 2020

Some of the soundtrack’s biggest tunes include ‘Godzilla’’by Eminem and the late Juice WRLD, ‘Middle Child’ by J Cole, and Wiz Khalifa’s ‘Still Wiz’. Other artists featured on the hip-hop-heavy soundtrack are Machine Gun Kelly, A$AP Ferg and Yo Gotti.

EA Sports UFC 4 also recently released its complete top fighter rankings, with cover stars UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and welterweight fighter Jorge Masvidal ranking at number six and 14 respectively.

The MMA game will also feature a new fighter rating system, a new clinch mechanic, as well as a newly revamped Career mode, which will place a larger emphasis on fighter relationships, multiple career paths, and the franchise’s first interactive coach.

EA Sports UFC 4 is set to release on PS4 and Xbox One. on August 14. The game will also be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X when the next-gen consoles are made available.

In other EA Sports news, FIFA 21 has pulled two celebration animations from its upcoming game in an effort to curb player toxicity. The Shush and A-Ok celebrations will no longer feature in the game. Other measures are also being made to reduce player stall times.