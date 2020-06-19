Electronic Arts (EA) treated players to a glimpse of its upcoming games running on next-gen technology during the EA Play Live 2020 event.

The short demonstration was given by Laura Miele, chief studios officer at EA, and gave an insight into how the future of EA titles will look and feel on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It featured a look at vastly improved load times for titles, such as Need For Speed, to the evolution of graphics in Battlefield.

Watch the full teaser here.

The preview also seemingly gave viewers their first glimpse of the upcoming fantasy world of Dragon Age 4. “BioWare imagines and creates worlds where you become the hero of your owns story, and we’re using next-gen of technology to make those fantasy worlds your reality,” Miele stated as footage from the game was shown, although the title was not explicitly stated.

“For every console generation, DICE sets the bar for excellence in audio and visual presentation,” Miele went on to say about Battlefield. A short snippet was presented to show the evolution of Battlefield over the the past few systems, before teasing next-gen through large scale battles and detailed facial animations. “We’re creating epic battles at a scale and fidelity unlike anything you’ve experienced before.”

A new untitled game from EA Motive was also highlighted, and described as “highly ambitious and innovative”. The footage shows a character flying around a city with a weapon that allows objects to be moved freely, emphasising the physics engine “that would’ve been impossible without next-gen tech.”

The EA Play Live event played host to a wide range of other gaming news such as the debut gameplay footage from the upcoming Star Wars Squadrons and a long-awaited announcement for the new Skate.