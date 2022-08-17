EA to let players keep ‘FIFA 23’ after accidentally selling it for 5p

Pre-orders for FIFA 23 recently went live in India but due to a listing error, the game was being sold for a discount of 99.8 per cent.

The Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23 should have cost fans 4799 Indian Rupees (£49.92) but was listed for just 4.8 Rupees (5p) for a short while on the Epic Games Store.

The price has now been adjusted but it’s been confirmed by EA that they’ll be “honouring” that discounted price, for everyone who pre-ordered.

“A few weeks back, we scored a pretty spectacular own-goal when we inadvertently offered FIFA 23 pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store at an incorrect price,” EA wrote in an email via Sportskeeda. “It was our mistake, and we wanted to let you know that we’ll be honouring all pre-purchases made at that price.”

My friends just bought FIFA 23 for 4 rupees while I have to pay 3500 rupees to buy😔 pic.twitter.com/XKfUp98fw1 — Santhosh Kumar Raju (@bruhthosh) July 20, 2022

FIFA 23 launches on September 30 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Earlier this month, EA revealed the new matchday experience planned for FIFA 23, which will include HyperMotion2 replays, realistic crowds and more.

In a new seven-minute trailer posted by EA, content creator ShaunaGames spoke to FIFA presentation producer Adriano Negri about the pre-match experience, including the introduction of “quick-cutting, fast-paced cinematic language and elements” to create introduction videos on par with “any high-end sports broadcaster.”

Negri elaborated that this means we’ll see cinematics of fans arriving at the stadium, drone shots of the stadium itself and flashback moments on the pitch alongside manager interactions.