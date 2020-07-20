EA to removing Washington team name from ‘Madden NFL 21’

Electronic Arts has announced that it will be removing all references to the Washington Redskins’ name and logo from the upcoming Madden NFL 21.

The news follows the Redskins’ announcement last week that it would be changing its name and logo, which are deemed offensive to Native Americans. The team’s new name and logo have not been settled on.

As a result, EA will be pulling all reference to the team’s name and logo from the game, and will instead list them as a “generic Washington team” at launch. Players will be able to get the team’s official logo, name and more once it has been revealed and implemented in the game through an update post-launch.

“We are pleased to see Washington’s decision to change their team name and visual identity,” an EA spokesperson confirmed to The Verge. “We are quickly working to update Madden NFL 21 to feature a generic Washington team, while we await final word on the updated team name and logo design.”

“Players may continue to see some outdated Washington references in other areas of the game at launch, but we are committed to removing all of those from the game in additional title updates coming shortly after launch,” the spokesperson added.

Madden NFL 21 is scheduled to release on August 25 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The game will also be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X when those consoles are launched later in the year.