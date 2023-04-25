EA warns of ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ spoilers ahead of launch

Electronic Arts (EA) has requested fans avoid sharing spoilers of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as some fans have reported getting their hands on the game days before it launches.

Taking to Twitter last night (April 24), EA asked fans to “please be mindful of others and avoid posting or sharing spoilers”.

No spoilers! ✋ We’re beyond excited for everyone to experience #StarWarsJediSurvivor this week! We ask that you please be mindful of others and avoid posting or sharing spoilers. And remember, BD is watching! pic.twitter.com/yjvjwGYvO5 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 24, 2023

“Please, friends, don’t spoil the game,” added Pete Stewart, a senior writer at Respawn (via VGC). “We all worked very hard to create something that hopefully surprises and delights you all.”

“I know a lot of people will be upset to see spoilers before they get to play, and for us it’s really disheartening to see as well,” he added. “Be kind, y’all.”

Please, friends, don't spoil the game. We all worked very hard to create something that hopefully surprises and delights you all. I know a lot of people will be upset to see spoilers before they get to play, and for us it's REALLY disheartening to see as well. Be kind, y'all. https://t.co/71V8SI1Chp — Pete Stewart 🏳️‍🌈 (@Peter5tewart) April 24, 2023

The requests come as some Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans appear to have received copies of the game prior to its launch on Friday (April 28). As a result, spoilers and screenshots from Survivor have started surfacing on Twitter and the game’s Reddit community.

Last month, Respawn sat down with NME to share a spoiler-free preview of what to expect from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s “darker” story.

“Cal is in, like, the worst situation ever,” shared Joanna Rob, Survivor’s narrative technical director. “He spent five years fighting the Empire actively and that’s taken a toll on him. And even as he’s grown into being a Jedi Knight, he’s also become sort of weary of the battle. He doesn’t want to give it up. Too many people have died for him to give up the fight. Which makes him a really interesting Jedi.”

NME also got to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ahead of its launch, and found a “strong, confident action-adventure” on the planet of Kobah.

