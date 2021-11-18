Ed Sheeran to perform his hits in ‘Pokémon Go’ next week

Ed Sheeran will star in a special performance for Pokémon Go trainers later this month.

The news comes days after it was teased that Pokémon Go would be hosting a crossover with the Grammy award-winning musician.

The event will happen on November 22 in Pokémon Go with an intimate, pre-recorded performance video accessible through the game. It’s a celebration of the release of Sheeran’s new album, ‘=’.

The video will feature some of his latest tracks as well as classic hits too. Sheeran will perform tracks including: ‘Perfect,’ ‘Bad Habits,’ ‘Overpass Graffiti,’ ‘Thinking Out Loud,’ ‘First Times,’ and ‘Shivers’.

The video will be available to view for eight days only, beginning November 22 at 7 PM GMT until November 30 at 9 PM GMT.

Ed Sheeran’s favourite Pokémon, Squirtle, will also appear in Pokémon Go with its signature shades. Players can also benefit from an exclusive in-game avatar item in the game featuring Ed Sheeran’s ‘＝’ album art. The code is 4SQS6N359Y7NPCUW and can be redeemed via Pokémon Go or by heading to the Niantic rewards page.

Pokémon Go has recently enjoyed a series of events including the Festival of Lights, which introduced Dedenne along with other Halloween-themed Pokémon last month.

