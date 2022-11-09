Pokémon has shared a new trailer for its upcoming games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, soundtracked by Ed Sheeran‘s recent song ‘Celestial’ – you can watch it below.

The new titles in the long-running gaming franchise are both due for release next Friday (November 18) exclusively on Nintendo Switch, as revealed over the summer. Announced back in February, the games will have a similar art style to the previous entry, Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Sheeran, who’s a longtime Pokémon fan, dropped ‘Celestial’ in September in collaboration with the Japanese media company. The singer-songwriter later gave the single its live debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Posting a new four-minute trailer for Scarlet and Violet on Twitter yesterday (November 8), Pokémon UK wrote: “Join forces with other Trainers from around the world to battle the mightiest Pokémon in Paldea!”

In a follow-up tweet, they added: “A journey of celestial proportions awaits. Thanks for the incredible track [Ed Sheeran]!”

The clip introduces fans to the forthcoming games’ new starter Pokémon – Sprigatito, Quaxly and Fuecoco – as well as the world of Paldea. Check out trailer and the announcement posts below.

It comes after it was revealed that another new Pokémon, Gimmighoul, will make its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The character – which was first discovered in Pokémon Go recently, but was not catchable – will have one roaming form, and one where it can be found inside a coin chest. A description reads: “Introducing Gimmighoul, the Coin Chest Pokémon!”

In September, a trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet revealed more about the three different adventures that await players in the open-world game.

Ed Sheeran, meanwhile, talked about his long-standing love for Pokémon in a statement upon the release of ‘Celestial’, saying that he’s played the games “since I was in primary school”.

“Even though I’m 31 now, I still own the same Game Boy Colour and play Pokémon Yellow or Silver on planes and trains when I’m on tour,” he continued.

“It’s such an honour to add a song into a Pokémon game and shoot a nostalgic video too. I hope you guys enjoy the song and video – it was a blast to film!”