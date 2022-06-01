‘eFootball 2022’ announces planned updates for this year and next

eFootball 2022 has announced a series of planned upgrades that will be released over the next 18 months.

Taking to Twitter to confirm the news, Konami started by saying: “We have received lots of feedback and questions on eFootball 2022 from our users, and in response we would like to introduce some of the planned updates after version 1.1.0 onwards.”

The free updates will include the introduction of Lobby Match “in which users can create rooms online and play matches between teams created in Dream Team” which is due for release after summer 2022.

They also confirm some editing functions will be available in winter 2022 alongside cross-platform across consoles and PC.

As for paid upgrades, eFootball will be expanding the number of teams that can be used in leagues and club modes, with the update coming by the end of 2022. Additionally, at some point during 2023, Master League will be introduced.

eFootball 2022 is currently down for maintenance but will be back online tomorrow (June 2) with the 1.1.0 update ready to go.

The 1.1.0 update brings with it a variety of new commands such as the stunning kick, which allows players to change the rhythm of the attack with a sharp, well-targeted pass and score a goal with a stronger shot.

Sharp touch, stunning pass, stunning lofted pass, stunning through ball, stunning cross and shield will also be available. Check out the full list here.

Season two of eFootball is set to launch on June 16 alongside “various in-game events”.

