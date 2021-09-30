‘eFootball 2022’ is now available to play worldwide for free

Free-to-play football simulation, eFootball 2022, is now available to download worldwide and for nearly every system imaginable.

Previously known as PES 2022, the game promises a wealth of changes to the Pro Evolution Soccer formula, not least that it’s free-to-play and will see regular updates over time.

Konami released a launch trailer to highlight some of what the game has to offer.

The launch version of the game offers 9 teams: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern München, Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal FC, SC Corinthians Paulista, CR Flamengo, CA River Plate, and São Paulo FC. Players are able to play offline against the AI or a friend with these teams and there will also be weekly online challenges.

The first of these is the eFootball Kick-Off campaign which features an online match campaign and the event “Worldwide Clubs”. Through the Online Match campaign, players can earn “Chance Deal” contracts based on the number of online matches they play. Such contracts lead to the chance to gain “Legendary” player cards which can be used to strengthen the player’s Creative Teams once the Autumn update launches.

One Chance Deal is gained by completing 10 matches, with the second achieved after 15 or more, and the third acquired after 20 games are played.

Alongside that, the Worldwide Clubs special event means players can compete against each other in “challenge events” with players able to select one of over 200 licensed teams and compete in various challenges to earn GP that can be used in the next major update.

Elsewhere, there’s cross-generation matchmaking online but full cross-play has yet to be implemented in this initial launch.

The Autumn update promises to add new player types, contracts, the Creative Teams feature so players can develop their own “dream team”, as well as new match modes.

NME recently got to spend two hours playing a build of eFootball 2022. In our preview, we noted “how incredible it looks” and that it offers a “new physicality” meaning “goals are hard earned”. The key downside being that we were concerned about the game launching with so few features.

eFootball 2022 is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

