‘eFootball 2022’ patch given release date, will “fix bugs only”

Konami has announced that the anticipated November update for eFootball 2022 has a release date, and shares what it aims to fix.

Version 0.9.1 will release on November 5 for PC, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. The Twitter post with the news thanks player for their patience as well, after the update was originally delayed from October.

“This update serves to fix bugs only,” it reads, “with detailed patch notes made available on our website at the time of release”. There’s no mention of the mobile version of eFootball 2022, which has likely been pushed back so Konami can focus on updating the console and PC versions.

📢 [Version 0.9.1 Release Date] eFootball™ 2022 v0.9.1 will be released on November 5 for PC/consoles. This update serves to fix bugs only, with detailed patch notes made available on our website at the time of release. Thank you for your patience. — eFootball (@play_eFootball) November 3, 2021

Advertisement

The update was delayed back in October after the reception to the game was incredibly negative: poor graphics, unpolished gameplay, and a huge dearth of content marred its release.

A message from the developers read: “We sincerely apologise for the delay and the inconvenience caused. Our hope is that the additional time taken will allow us to ensure the experience is improved for all of our users.”

The title was also met with criticism for offering pre-orders for the “Premium Player Pack” at a fairly sizeable cost, which is still set to release on November 11. Players of the free-to-pay football sim were slamming the graphics upon the game’s release, as they were anything but comparable to other sport simulation titles.

“My nephew could design better graphics than what we’ve seen today,” was one such comment, with others directly sharing nightmare-inducing screenshots of Messi and Ronaldo that definitely don’t resemble their real world counterparts.

Advertisement

More can be learned about eFootball 2022 on the game’s own website.

In other news, both Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 have been delayed for an unspecified amount of time, and Blizzard co-leader Jen Oneal has stepped down after just a couple months on the job.