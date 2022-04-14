‘eFootball 2022’ version 1.0 launches with Dream Team mode and new licenses

Konami has released eFootball 2022 version 1.0 alongside season one, which includes a new game mode, events, club licenses and more.

Launching for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S today (April 14), the free-to-play game will feature a new theme, licenses and control settings which will offer players the chance to “experience the exciting offensive and defensive element often seen in real-world football.”

The new eFootball 2022 game mode comes in the form of Dream Team – which was previously introduced as Creative Team – and will allow players to build their own team and play against other teams around the world. Players can handpick, sign and manage players as they would a real football team, while also using the game’s training and levelling systems to match their own playstyle.

Various in-game events will also be added following the week-long “start-up period”. These first events for season one will be held from April 21, with more information about each event to be revealed in the future. Each season’s theme will also be based on current topics in the real footballing world and bring a variety of events into the game at the same time.

During each season, Challenge Events will also be included that allow users to go up against other players, as well as Tour Events that provide players with the opportunity to face off against AI.

Konami also confirmed that there are new licenses from both Japan and North America in eFootball 2022, including Meiji Yasuda J1 League, Meiji Yasuda J2 League, MLS Players Association, and the USL Championship. In-game events using these new licences will also take place throughout the season.

When the game launched in Early Access last year, it received negative responses from players. On April 10, a Konami representative admitted that “the game received harsh feedback about the quality,” and said that since launch the developer has prioritised improvements and corrections based on the feedback and opinions it received.

All of the patch notes for eFootball 2022 can be found here.

