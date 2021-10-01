‘eFootball 2022’ “will be improved” says Konami in apology

After the release of eFootball 2022 yesterday (September 30) Konami has issued a public apology for the launch state of the game, saying it will be “continuously updated.”

The developer issued the statement concerning the free-to-play title on Twitter, saying it has received feedback on issues ranging from “game balance to pass speed.”

“We would also like to acknowledge that there have been reports of problems users have experienced with cut-scenes, facial expressions, movements of players and the behaviour of the ball,” the statement adds.

Since launch, issues have been raised over the graphics in eFootball 2022, alongside overwhelmingly negative reviews on Steam. A lack of content, terrible animations, and a limited launch all contributed to the game’s reception as well.

“We are very sorry for the problems,” continues Konami, “and want to assure everyone we will take all concerns seriously and strive to improve the current situation.”

“From next week onward, we will prepare for an update in October, while receiving further opinions through questionnaires to our users.”

Social media images of the game have been pouring in, showcasing just how the game can look, with one user saying “can’t say how disappointed I am to be honest. I’ve played PES for years and often defended it when people said it was the inferior football title. I thought big things were coming. Truth is it’s been downhill since PES 6.”

In the NME preview for the game Adam Cook said “I enjoyed my hands on with the game, for sure, but it doesn’t feel done right now,” citing issues with the AI and a lack of pace within the game itself.

