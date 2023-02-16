‘eFootball’ to introduce 97 licensed teams from across England, Spain, Italy and France

Konami has announced that 97 licensed teams will be available in eFootball 2023 following the 2.4 update.

Available in the offline trial match mode, 97 professional real-world teams will be available in eFootball including those from the four major European leagues of England, Spain, Italy, and France.

“Step onto the pitch as Manchester United FC, Internazionale Milano, FC Barcelona or any of their respective league rivals when you play offline or with friends online in ‘Friend Match’ mode,” reads a press release.

Before this new update, only 26 real-world teams (known as partner teams) were available.

Elsewhere in the championship pro club selection, “there will be two players who turn up in-game from five of the core clubs to feature in the eFootball championship pro: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern München, Arsenal FC, AS Monaco, AS Roma.”

We will also be implementing various gameplay enhancements in line with some of the valued feedback from our community 🤝 Check out our socials on the day when we'll drop further info 👀 — eFootball (@play_eFootball) February 9, 2023

eFootball has also confirmed “major players from the winter transfer window” will be updated in the game, with the announcement suggesting that “a new change of club scenery may be the catalyst for a fevered run for your ‘Dream Team’.”

Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola will also be coming to eFootball alongside Benevento’s former head coach Fabio Cannavaro as part of the latest manager pack, which allows players to boost game experience for specific footballers by up to 400 per cent.

eFootball is also set to celebrate Carnivale by introducing a Brazilian footballing legend while the 30th anniversary of the J-League will see famous Japanese footballers receive special cards.

The 2.4 update will also introduce a series of bug and community fixes, following player feedback. Check out the full patch notes here.

Last year, it was confirmed that Konami had agreed an exclusivity deal with Italian football club Inter Milan for eFootball. From July 2024, the team can appear in “no other video game”.

