NewsGaming News

eFootball version 1.0 coming on April 14, makes wholesale changes to the game

With an initial release in September 2021, Konami’s ‘eFootball 2022’'s negatively received attempt at creating a new series that was free to play, is getting a “version 1.0” update, which will bring changes and brand new features.

By Adam Cook

With an initial release in September 2021, Konami’s ‘eFootball 2022’ was an attempt at creating a new series that was free to play, but it was met with one of the most negative receptions in a long time. Now, just over six months later, the title is getting a “version 1.0” update, which will bring changes and brand new features.

Advertisement
Advertisement