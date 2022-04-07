With an initial release in September 2021, Konami’s ‘eFootball 2022’ was an attempt at creating a new series that was free to play, but it was met with one of the most negative receptions in a long time. Now, just over six months later, the title is getting a “version 1.0” update, which will bring changes and brand new features.
eFootball version 1.0 coming on April 14, makes wholesale changes to the game
