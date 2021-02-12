‘Eiyuden Chronicles’ will be published by 505 Games

Publisher 505 has picked up the rights to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the spiritual successor to the Suikoden series.

A video announcing the partnership can be viewed below:

Rabbit & Bear Studio lead Yoshitaka Murayama has said that partnership is an equal one which allows them to “take responsibility and control over the development and planning” of the game.

Character Designer Junko Kawano has said that the 505 Games were chosen due to their involvement in the production of Bloodstained and Death Stranding for the PC.

The game was launched on Kickstarter on 27 July 2020, asking for approximately £370,200 (¥53million), with the crowdfunding finally reaching approximately £3.4million (¥481million).

In its initial announcement, the studio described the game as a “chance to bring fans back to the days of the classic JRPG”, and will feature sprite-based characters, turn-based combat, as well as a large world filled with “lush biomes, bustling towns, creepy caves and quiet villages” to explore.

Since Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes successful Kickstarter, Murayama has said that he would be “more than happy” to work on another title in the classic franchise.

“Suikoden was a game I was very fortunate to work on. I will always love that series but it’s not really something that I own or control whereas Eiyuden can 100 per cent be my thing,” he said.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is currently planned for an October 2022 release. The game was originally promised for the PC. But because the campaign hit its stretch goals, the game will also launch on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.