‘El Paso, Everywhere’ studio announces new “fantasy kidnapping” game ‘Life Eater’

Strange Scaffold, the studio behind neo-noir shooter El Paso, Everywhere, has confirmed details of their next project – a horror, fantasy kidnapping game called Life Eater.

Set for release April 16, Life Eater sees players take on the role of a modern-day druid “living in suburbia, holding down a dead-end job to pay for your true vocation: conducting the annual ritual that keeps the world from ending.”

“To delay the end of the world, you must sacrifice a number of specific – but vaguely-described – human beings every year,” continues the Steam listing. “Use a video editing-inspired interface to discover the story of your victims’ lives, one schedule block at a time. Pry into the most intimate details of your targets’ schedules, and when the time is right: abduct them before the authorities can find your lair.”

“Time is short and your list of names is long. Choose your options wisely… and pray that the dark god you serve is even real.”

Life Eater features a fully voiced story mode featuring studio founder Xalavier Nelson Jr. and Jarrett Griffis, alongside an original atmospheric soundscape from David Mason, the composer of Dredge. Wishlist it here.

Life Eater also marks the start of a new relationship between Strange Scaffold and Frost Pops. The five-game deal includes Life Eater, a mobile version of El Paso, Everywhere and “covert revenge thriller” I Am Your Beast. Strange Scaffold is also working on two unannounced games as part of the partnership – an after-hours library horror game and a co-op kaiju horror cooking title.

