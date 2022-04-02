‘Elden Ring’ causes Steam Deck’s battery to last 93 minutes

The Steam Deck‘s battery life will reportedly only last 93 minutes after playing Elden Ring.

In a new report from Rock Paper Shotgun, who tested the capabilities of Valve‘s handheld console, it was found that From Software‘s latest title Elden Ring causes the Steam Deck to run out of battery life in just one hour, 33 minutes.

This length of time depends on whether the player has their brightness set to 50 per cent, with dynamic brightness disabled and Airplane Mode off.

In addition to Elden Ring, the report also explains that it tested a collection of other games as well, including Apex Legends, God Of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, Portal 2, Death’s Door, Fallout 4, Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto 5, Hitman 3, Hades, and Team Fortress.

The same battery test conditions were applied for each, and the results vary between each title. Surprisingly, God Of War is the game that causes the Steam Deck to run out of battery the quickest, lasting only one hour, 29 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Steam Deck seems to last the longest after Portal 2, with four hours, three minutes until the device dies. Horizon Zero Dawn lasts just over 90 minutes, while GTA 5 lasts just under three hours.

It’s been proven that lowering the Steam Deck’s screen brightness and adjusting some settings – such as reducing the universal frame rate limiter, which is built into the device, from 60 FPS to 30 FPS – improves the battery life.

Elsewhere, Valve has added a new Steam Deck feature that allows users to provide feedback on games that are verified to work on the platform. After finishing a game on the Steam Deck, players will be prompted with a question to provide feedback for Valve to improve the experience.

In other news, Activision Blizzard has removed the Covid-19 staff vaccine mandate, saying it’s no longer required for office work.