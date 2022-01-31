‘Elden Ring’ creator says George R.R. Martin will be “a bit shocked” to see some character changes

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki has shared that Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin might be “a bit shocked” to see how FromSoftware has changed the characters he created for Elden Ring.

Speaking to Game Informer, Miyazaki shared that FromSoftware has changed some of Martin’s characters to make them fit into the world of Elden Ring.

“When Martin wrote these characters, and when he provided that origin story that mythos for the world of Elden Ring, these demigods were much closer to their original form, and maybe closer to human form back then, before the Shattering, before it all started,” explained Miyazaki.

“So it was more up to us to interpret this and say, ‘how did they become such inhuman monsters? And how did the mad taint of the shattered shards of the Elden Ring and its power affect them?’ So that was our job to take these grand heroes and sort of misshape them and distort them into something they were not.”

On that subject, Miyazaki said that “if we get a chance to show Martin and if he gets a chance to see the game and see these characters, I think he might be a bit shocked. When he wrote them, he was really envisioning something a little bit more human, a little bit more traditional human drama and fantasy characters. So I hope he gets a kick out of that.”

As Elden Ring‘s February 25 release date approaches, Miyazaki has been keen to share more news about FromSoftware’s next game. Earlier in the week, Miyazaki shared more on how FromSoftware has tried to balance accessibility and difficulty when creating Elden Ring.

