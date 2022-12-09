‘Elden Ring’ director has “several more things” planned for the game

Elden Ring won Game Of The Year at The 2022 Game Awards and during an acceptance speech, director Hidetaka Miyazaki hinted at “several more things” set to come to the action role-playing game.

Beating out competition from A Plague Tale: Requiem, God Of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Elden Ring picked up the highly coveted Game Of The Year trophy last night (December 8).

Taking to the stage to claim the award, director Hidetaka Miyazaki said: “Thank you so much. We have faced some many difficulties while developing this game, so as a director, I’m really relieved. This might not be the right thing to say on the occasion of receiving this award, but I have already (decided) to create even more interesting games than this one.”

“As for Elden Ring, we still have several more things we want to do so getting this award really, really encourages us,” he added, suggesting plenty more updates in the near future.

Miyazaki also praised George R.R. Martin who “created the great mythos for the game”.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for, Game of The Year! A massive congratulations to @ELDENRING for their big win! @fromsoftware_pr #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/3042IRMEcm — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Earlier this week (December 7) publisher Bandai Namco announced the Colosseum Update, a free patch for Elden Ring that will unlock The Lands Between’s mysterious colosseums.

The colosseums are located in Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid, and will include three types of PvP matches: duels, free-for-alls, and team-based fights. It also marks the first major Elden Ring update for the game since it launched in February 2022.

Elden Ring was also named top of NME’s 20 best games of 2022 list. “FromSoftware’s first foray into open-world games is grandiose, stunning and varied, a realm of endless challenge containing all the developer’s classically hard combat, grueling corpse-runs and punishing bosses, bundled up together with current generation graphics. Exciting, weird, challenging, rewarding, obscure, bleak… Elden Ring is a justifiable choice for our game of the year.”

Elsewhere at The Game Awards, Marvel Snap won Best Mobile Game and God Of War: Ragnarok picked up seven awards including Best Narrative. Check out the full list of winners here.