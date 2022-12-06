‘Elden Ring’ doubles down on PvP with major Colosseum update

Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco has announced the Colosseum Update, a free patch that will unlock The Lands Between’s mysterious colosseums.

The Colosseum Update will launch as a free update on Wednesday (December 7) and will unlock three colosseums for players to take part in several different player-versus-player (PvP) game modes.

The colosseums are located in Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid, and will include three types of PvP matches: duels, free-for-alls, and team-based fights.

The update was revealed today (December 6) with a minute-long trailer showcasing the colosseums – you can watch it below.

“Come forth, warriors, and bask in the glory of the Colosseum,” teased Elden Ring‘s official Twitter account. “Prove your worth in various duels and battles.”

This is the first major Elden Ring update for the game since it launched in February 2022, receiving widespread critical acclaim.

We awarded Elden Ring five stars in our own review, claiming “there are so many improvements to the Souls formula that make this an essential play for fans – this is a game that brings so much to the table, yet somehow leaves nothing out.”

Earlier today (December 6), we also named Elden Ring the best game of 2022, ranking it above hits like Vampire Survivors, Total War: Warhammer 3, and God of War Ragnarok.

“FromSoftware’s first foray into open-world games is grandiose, stunning and varied, a realm of endless challenge containing all the developer’s classically hard combat, gruelling corpse-runs and punishing bosses, bundled up together with current generation graphics,” reads our first-place ranking. “Exciting, weird, challenging, rewarding, obscure, bleak… Elden Ring is a justifiable choice for our game of the year.”

Elden Ring is also leading nominations at The Game Awards 2022, which takes place on December 8. You can read the award show’s full list of nominations here.