‘Elden Ring’ gameplay preview includes first look at open-world exploration, mounted combat, and boss fights

Bandai Namco has shared a brand new look at FromSoftware‘s Elden Ring, featuring our first glimpses of open-world exploration, mounted combat, and more.

The gameplay preview, which featured footage captured on a PC build still in development, presented fans with a first look at the Lands Between, the world of Elden Ring.

First, we were shown what will act as the game’s resting points called Sites of Grace as well as a mount, which can be called wherever players are in the land.

While the protagonist explored, they came across a dragon that dropped right in front of them. Mount combat was confirmed to be a feature, and players can use a magic staff, as well as a bow to launch attacks. The video also featured melee combat with a greatsword, along with a look at the weapon’s finishing move.

We also got a first glimpse at an open-world quest, showing the protagonist helping a creature called Alexander the Iron Fist–a giant pot with arms and legs–who was stuck in the ground. Although this was only a short interaction.

The preview included an overview of the Lands Between, featuring new landscapes and set pieces in the distance that players can freely explore. The world map is massive and can be populated by acquiring something called “map fragments”. The player can also use markers for adding reminders for locations of crafting materials or enemies. It also shows Beacons which will appear in the world when placed down.

Item crafting is available using materials found in the world, and the gameplay also displayed some armour pieces the player will have the opportunity to wear throughout Elden Ring. Catacombs can also be discovered in the world, which acts as dungeons that hold treasure, bosses, and other secrets.

Stealth gameplay using a bow featured, as well as a look at how enemy stances can be broken when attacking from above. The variety of attacks can also be interchanged with weapons, and the player can summon spirits to assist in battle, who vary greatly in type.

FromSoftware confirmed that online multiplayer is available and can be enjoyed with players from another world, through PvP, cooperative play, and invasions.

More gameplay was revealed, including the use of stealth mechanics in a massive forest, featuring a boss-like creature that can be avoided. However, another boss on a horse appeared guarding a castle which was taken down in co-op using a range of magic, melee, and ranged attacks.

The developer also shared a new cutscene, sitting at a resting spot until another character appears, Melina, a mysterious woman with pink hair, a tattoo over one eye, dressed in a hooded robe, who seems to know who the player is.

“I offer you an accord,” she says before the cutscene fades away. This is one of the first story hints we were given.

Stormveil Castle, a dungeon located in a specific region, was also shown. The dungeon is “multi-layered” so there are multiple ways to access while enemies guard the player’s path. Rooftops can be scaled to reach certain points, and window ledges can also be walked along to get a better view.

Finally, the preview ended with a look at the boss fight of Stormveil Castle–Godrick the Golden–who wields a giant axe and what looks to be the head of a dragon attached to his arm. It’s possible this could be one of the first bosses the player will encounter in Elden Ring.

In addition to the preview, FromSoftware shared the pre-order details for Elden Ring. First, there’s the collector’s edition, which will include the game, a steelbook, a 40-page art book, a digital soundtrack, and a 9inch statue of Malenia – Blade of Miquella.

Then there’s the premium collectors edition, which includes the aforementioned items, along with an official helmet replica of Malenia.

On the other hand, the Elden Ring launch edition will include a copy of the game, several art cards, a woven patch, a set of stickers, as well as an exclusive poster.

Elden Ring is set to launch on February 25, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.