‘Elden Ring’ has sold over 20.5million copies since launch

Bandai Namco has revealed that Elden Ring has sold 20.5million copies since launching in February 2022.

The milestone was shared in the publisher’s latest investor report for the end of fiscal year 2022 (via TheGamer), where it was confirmed that the role-playing game from developer FromSoftware had surpassed 20.5million copies sold worldwide.

“We expect a pullback in repeat Elden Ring sales, which made a particularly large contribution to this previous year,” the translation reads.

Advertisement

“As for new titles, we have Armored Core and a new Naruto title,” Bandai added. “Aiming to improve developmental capabilities to improve quality, to make titles that can be enjoyed for a long time. Although timing is undecided we are preparing a new Tekken.”

The company also shared its financial results that finished strongly, reaching $7.3billion (roughly £5.8billion) in sales for the previous fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

In February, FromSoftware announced a major expansion for Elden Ring titled Shadow Of The Erdtree that is planned to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A specific release date has yet to be announced and its contents are still unknown. It’s possible players will be able to experience some new story content — similar to the Bloodborne DLC The Old Hunters — but details haven’t been confirmed.

Following its release last year, Elden Ring went on to win Game Of The Year at The Game Awards 2022. While attending, director Hidetaka Miyazaki hinted at “several more things” set to come for the game.

In other gaming news, Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.4 The Dark Throne will be released on May 23. The next major update will feature new Main Scenario Quests, the Voidcast Dais Trial, the Pandaemonium: Anabaseios raid, and more.