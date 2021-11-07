‘Elden Ring’ includes performance mode for Xbox Series X|S and PS5

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring will have modes that let players choose between prioritising frame rates or resolution on current generation consoles.

Elden Ring will contain two performance options for players using Xbox Series X|S or PS5, according to a GameStop listing, first spotted by Eurogamer.

The section on “Enhanced Experience” says, “Using the power of new generation of consoles, PlayStation 5, will allow players to personalize their experience by choosing between GRAPHIC MODE to enhance the game’s visuals (up to 4K) or PERFORMANCE MODE for a higher frame rate (up to 60FPS).” The same text also appears on the Xbox Series X|S listings.

Advertisement

Several games have included options like these to allow players to tailor their experience to their preferences, but this is a first for a FromSoftware game.

Elden Ring’s preorders are now live, and those interested in a physical copy will have two to choose from. The Launch Edition costs £44.95 and comes with art cards, a patch, and a 393x334mm poster of Malenia.

A more expensive Collector’s Edition costs £179.99 and includes a 230mm statue of Malenia. It also contains all of the launch edition goodies and a 40-page hardback art book.

From Software recently released a gameplay preview of Elden Ring, which showed off many aspects of the upcoming action RPG. The new game will include mounted combat from horseback, a first for the series. The preview also showed co-op gameplay in action with two players teaming up to take down a boss.

The trailer also revealed that Elden Ring would take place in a more open world than previous FromSoftware games. Players will be able to use map tools to mark enemies and new locations. A beacon can also be placed in the world to ease navigation.

Advertisement

In other news, a Dark Souls modder has added content from the Halo series, including weapons, maps, and PVP.