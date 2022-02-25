‘Elden Ring’ is Steam Deck Verified at launch

Elden Ring is officially Steam Deck Verified, and has been approved in every category that Valve judges compatibility on.

First spotted by PCGamesN, Elden Ring has been given the Steam Deck Verified rating by Valve.

This has been confirmed via Valve’s Steam Deck compatibility tester, which the company announced as a way for fans to check which of their Steam games would be compatible with the handheld PC.

Advertisement

On Elden Ring, the compatibility tester says “this game is fully functional on Steam Deck, and works great with the built-in controls and display.”

On each of the four categories that Steam Deck compatibility judges, Elden Ring passed. The testing notes that “this game’s default graphics configuration performs well on Steam Deck,” and adds that it can be played with Steam Deck’s default controls and that the in-game interface text is legible.

Today (February 25), both Elden Ring and the Steam Deck have shared a launch.

Unfortunately, PC players have encountered some issues with FromSoftware’s latest title. Because of performance problems with the game, it has received a ‘Mixed’ rating on Steam – with most of Elden Ring‘s negative reviews claiming to suffer from FPS drops or stuttering throughout the game.

That being said, the title still appears to have been very successful on PC. According to SteamDB the game is currently the second most played title on Steam right now, with an all-time peak of 764,835 players.

Advertisement

In NME‘s review of Elden Ring, we gave it five out of five stars and described it as “FromSoftware‘s most ambitious title yet,” adding that “there are so many improvements to the Souls formula that make this an essential play for fans – this is a game that brings so much to the table, yet somehow leaves nothing out.”

In other news, 11 Bit Studios will donate proceeds from This War Of Mine to the Ukranian Red Cross, with gaming retailer GOG doing the same.