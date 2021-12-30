‘Elden Ring’ is the “culmination” of FromSoftware’s games says Miyazaki

Ahead of the release of Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki of FromSoftware has been interviewed about the development of the highly anticipated title.

Miyazaki was interviewed by Edge magazine (thanks Gamesradar), on topics like working through a pandemic, working with author George R.R. Martin, and even some of the game’s characters as well.

“Elden Ring is based on a culmination of everything we’ve done with the Dark Souls series and with our games thus far,” Miyazaki told Edge. Adding that FromSoftware wants to “create a brand-new whole that wouldn’t have been possible before.”

“We wanted to create this world that was full of the joy of exploration of the unknown,” he continued. “So we wanted to create lots of enticing things for the budding adventurer. Variety is something we strived for when creating this game, and something I believe we’ve managed to achieve.”

“I believe it will be our best [game] to date.”

Author George R.R. Martin has also explained why he wanted to work on the title recently when he said: “What they wanted from me was just a bit of worldbuilding: a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as a foundation for the game they planned to create.”

After doing so, he explained that he “handed off to my new friends in Japan, and they took it from there”. While linking several trailers to Elden Ring, Martin says it looks “incredible”.

Elden Ring releases on all current and last generation consoles alongside PC on February 25, 2022.

