‘Elden Ring’ leads winners list in Gamescom 2021 awards

The winners of Gamescom 2021’s awards have been revealed, with Elden Ring receiving four awards in total.

The highly anticipated FromSoftware title won in Best RPG, Best Action Adventure, as well the prestigious Best of Gamescom award.

Elden Ring also won Best Sony PlayStation Game, which was announced alongside other platform categories during Opening Night Live earlier this week, where Halo Infinite won Best Microsoft Xbox Game, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope won Best Nintendo Switch Game, while Syberia: The World Before won Best PC Game.

With 22 categories in total, the Gamescom Awards nominees were already announced ahead of Gamescom, where Elden Ring was among the leading nominees.

Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco was also the winner of Best Line-up, where it also showed new trailers for Tales Of Arise and The Dark Pictures: House Of Ashes.

While it is notable that Elden Ring and other winners were absent from the big showcases, including the Xbox Games Showcase and Opening Night Live, the rules for submission state that it is mandatory to provide a gameplay video of at least ten minutes “to demonstrate game mechanics, sounds, camera angles, and graphics representative of the game”.

This means that the jury, consisting of German and international games journalists and content creators, will have seen the nominated games even if no new gameplay has been shared with the public.

The full list of winners are as follows:

Best Action Adventure Game – Elden Ring

Best Action Game – Far Cry 6

Best Family Game – Super Dungeon Maker

Best Indie – Lost in Random

Best RPG – Elden Ring

Best Simulation – Park Beyond

Best Sports – Game Riders Republic

Best Strategy – Age of Empires IV

Best Multiplayer Game – Halo Infinite

Best Support – Apex Legends

Most original game – Dice Legacy

Best Microsoft Xbox Game – Halo Infinite

Best Nintendo Switch Game – Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Best PC Game – Syberia: The World Before

Best Sony PlayStation Game – Elden Ring

Best Announcement – Saints Row

Best Trailer – Saints Row

Best Line-up – Bandai Namco

Best of Gamescom – Elden Ring

