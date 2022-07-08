‘Elden Ring’ legend “Let Me Solo Her” receives real sword from developer

Klein Tsuboi, also known as “Let Me Solo Her”, has received a package from Bandai Namco for their work helping players defeat the late-game boss Malenia in Elden Ring.

For those unfamiliar, players facing the optional late-game boss Malenia would sometimes have the privilege of Tsuboi showing up with their character Let Me Solo Her, wielding two katanas and wearing only a pot on their head. Tsuboi would then proceed to defeat Malenia for whoever had summoned them, helping many players who were stuck on the difficult boss.

Tsuboi’s reputation became so legendary that a mod was created that allows players to summon a replica of the famed warrior to aid them whenever necessary.

On July 6, Tsuboi took to Twitter to announce that they had received a care package from the developer.

Thank you @BandaiNamcoUS and @ELDENRING for giving me this gift and congratulating me for being #LetMeSoloHer . I can still remember my first experience with the soulsborne series and almost quitting because of Iudex Gundyr in Dark souls 3. I'm glad I persisted and (1/3) pic.twitter.com/w2FF77HRnO — KleinTsuboi (@TsuboiKlein) July 6, 2022

The gift included a personalised note which reads “To Klein Tsuboi a.k.a ‘Let Me Solo Her’, congratulations on your great accomplishment, from the Bandai Namco team.” The note also includes a drawing of Tsuboi’s in-game character.

The package also has a real replica sword and a cloak similar to the one that Malenia wears. Tsuboi thanked the developers for the package and shared a small story, recalling how they got into FromSoftware‘s titles:

“I still remember my first experience with the Soulsbourne series and almost quitting because of Iudex Gundyr in Dark Souls 3. I’m glad I persisted and went on to enjoy the game because this community is one of the most passionate and dedicated people I’ve seen in a game, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The package is similar to the one received by acclaimed fantasy author Brandon Sanderson earlier this year (via PCGamesN). Sanderson is a vocal fan of Elden Ring and often tweets about his experiences playing the game.

