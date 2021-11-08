‘Elden Ring’ PC and console specs revealed alongside compatibility details

Bandai Namco has revealed the specs and compatibility details for Elden Ring on PC and console.
Elden Ring is set to launch on February 25, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Ahead of the release, Bandai Namco has shared the specs you’ll need to know before buying the game.
Here is the full list of specs and compatibility details for every device:
PC
- Maximum resolution: Up to 3840x2160P
- Framerate: Up to 60 FPS
- HDR: Supported
- Raytracing (via patch): Supported
PlayStation 4
- Maximum resolution: Up to 1920x1080P
- Framerate: Up to 30 FPS
- HDR: Supported
PlayStation 4 Pro
- Maximum resolution: Up to 3200x1800P1
- Framerate: Up to 30 FPS
- HDR: Supported
PlayStation 5
- Maximum resolution: Up to 3840x2160P
- Framerate: Up to 60 FPS2
- HDR: Supported
- Raytracing: Supported
The publisher confirmed that the PS4 version of Elden Ring can be ported to PS5, and the save data can be transferred to the console.
Xbox One
- Maximum resolution: Up to 1600x900P
- Framerate: Up to 30 FPS
Xbox One X
- Maximum resolution: Up to 3840x2160P
- Framerate: Up to 30 FPS
- HDR: Supported
Xbox Series X
- Maximum resolution: Up to 3840x2160P
- Framerate: Up to 60 FPS2
- HDR: Supported
- Raytracing (via patch): Supported
Xbox Series S
- Maximum resolution: Up to 2560x1440P
- Framerate: Up to 60 FPS2
- HDR: Supported
Full cross-generation compatibility is available on Xbox consoles, as well as save data transfer.s
Recently, FromSoftware shared a new 15-minute gameplay preview featuring the first glimpses of open-world exploration, mounted combat, and some boss encounters. The developer also confirmed that there will be several preorder editions available, including the collector’s edition, the premium collectors edition, and the launch edition.
In other news, five classes were revealed for Elden Ring ahead of its network test. The classes revealed are warrior, enchanted knight, prophet, champion, and bloody wolf.