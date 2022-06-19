‘Elden Ring’ player defeats Margit using a harp as her controller

YouTube harpist Anna Ellsworth has successfully programmed her harp into a controller for Elden Ring, and defeated one of the more difficult early bosses in the game with it.

We’ve already seen our fair share of weird and wonderful controllers used to play Elden Ring. First off there was the modded Fisher Price controller, followed by the bananas. This time, however, Ellsworth has managed to turn her harp into a controller to defeat Margit the Fell Omen (via PC Gamer).

Ellsworth posted back in April on her YouTube channel that she was turning her harp into a controller, and shared the process of how she managed to do so. This seemed fairly simple, with her harp having a pickup installed already that she just plugged into an audio interface on her computer. After running it through a few different programs, she added custom commands in the Bome Midi Translator software and was then ready to launch her game.

Check out the harp in action below:

According to Ellsworth, there were many times when she plucked a string and the wrong pitch was recognised, making that the main frustration during the process of the boss fight. Another obstacle she had faced was the fact that the only control she has over the direction her character rolls, is the direction in which they are walking. This play style limited Ellsworth’s options quite heavily, making the resulting video all the more impressive.

When it came to defeating Margit in Elden Ring, not only is Ellsworth using a harp as her controller but she’s also gone in with no armour, solo and dealing with some pretty intense input lag. Speaking of the fight itself, Ellsworth posted in a Reddit thread that due to lacking the real estate on the instrument itself, she doesn’t even have a heavy attack available to her, making this a much harder feat to have achieved.

Ellsworth isn’t the first person to use an instrument as a controller either, as Nolan the Composer on YouTube is playing through the game on his saxophone. We’re well on our way to a full band Elden Ring experience, it would seem.

In other news, Ready or Not is available on Steam again following a trademark dispute.