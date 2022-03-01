‘Elden Ring’ player uses ‘Ring Fit’ controller to beat boss first try

An Elden Ring player was able to beat one of the game’s bosses on their first try by using only a Ring Fit Adventure controller.

Best known for his creative way of playing video games, modder Louis ‘Super Louis 64’ Hamilton’s latest achievement sees him using the Ring Fit controller during his most recent stream (thanks, PCGamesN).

In the stream clip, you can see Louis running on the spot while his character faces off against Bloodhound Knight Darriwil – a boss players can find relatively early on in their adventures – while jogging on the spot to outmanoeuvre his attacks.

Advertisement

You can check out the clip below:

﻿

Super Louis 64 uses the Ring Fit‘s motion controls in order to deal his attacks, while his active leg movement makes his character walk and run around the arena. Squatting lets him use a Crimson Tears healing flask.

It doesn’t take long for Louis to get the hang of the boss fight, because soon after beginning the encounter, the modder was able to defeat Darriwil without dying a single time – although he did look exhausted afterwards.

This isn’t the first time Super Louis 64 has used his modding skills to play games. Last month, he invented a controller using a toy bow to play as an Archer in Final Fantasy 14. Another time, Louis used an Xbox Kinect to play the game’s Dancer Job; once again using the device’s motion controls to mimic the class’s abilities.

Advertisement

Elden Ring launched on February 15 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The game has only been out for less than a week, though a modder has already created a mod that lets players pause their game, a feature that doesn’t usually appear in Souls-like titles.

The mod already has over 1,000 downloads and over 12,000 views since being uploaded to Nexus Mods on February 27.

In other news, George R.R. Martin says he is “honoured” to have worked on Elden Ring.