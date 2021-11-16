‘Elden Ring’ players are forcing bosses to fall off cliffs

Since the recent Elden Ring closed network test, players lucky enough to be involved have been sharing how they’ve been forcing bosses to their deaths.

As noted by PC Gamer, boss Flying Dragon Agheel is being tricked into an easy defeat by cheeky players. Shown in the below video posted to Reddit, the fearsome boss may have scale on the player, but he certainly can’t fall a few meters successfully.

Comments on the Reddit post go into whether or not a fall of that height would actually harm Agheel in real life, and whilst the discussion is amusing, I’m not going to throw my physics knowledge into the mix.

Elsewhere in the realm of Elden Ring, the FromSoftware title has had the functionality of its multiplayer revealed. “Vanquishing an enemy group will replenish your flasks,” says the post. “The number and type of flasks to be replenished varies depending on the enemy group. You cannot replenish more flasks than your maximum amount allows.”

Matchmaking with friends has also been simplified, as setting up a multiplayer password means you’ll only match with, see messages from, and bloodstains of other players using the same password. Different items will also allow for different multiplayer features.

“You will need certain items to participate in each type of multiplayer: cooperative, invasion, or competitive. Select “multiplayer” from the main menu to see your multiplayer items,” the post reads.

Elden Ring launches on February 25 next year for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S after the title was delayed earlier this year from January 2022.

