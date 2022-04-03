‘Elden Ring’ publisher “interested” to work with author Brandon Sanderson

Fantasy and science fiction author Brandon Sanderson says he’s been approached by Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco to work on a FromSoftware project.

Sanderson opened an Elden Ring package from the publisher on a livestream on March 30 (via EldenRingUpdate on Twitter).

As part of the package, Sanderson received a note from Bandai Namco, with the publisher expressing interest in working with the author. “They are interested in perhaps doing something together,” said Sanderson.

“I actually have a pitch for [Bandai Namco] in the back of my head if I ever had a chance, so I may have to send them my pitch and see what they think.”

It was then revealed that Bandai Namco would be catching up on the stream, making them aware of Sanderson’s potential ideas.

“If I were ever going to do a SoulsBorne game, what would I do?” added Sanderson. “Obviously I don’t get to decide that right, but I just have it in the back of my head, so maybe you guys will hear something from me. I have some ideas.”

Back in January of this year, Sanderson expressed, with a tongue-in-cheek tone, his interest in working on a FromSoftware game when he said he should have been the fantasy author working on Elden Ring instead of George R.R. Martin.

“Let me be salty. FromSoftware decides to make a fantasy game and partner with a fantasy novelist,” said Sanderson, “and they choose someone who spends his days blogging about the NFL rather than the person who has played their games since King’s Field and has listed their games as among his top ten consistently over time.”

It appears then that this statement caught the eye of Bandai Namco, who is now directly reaching out to Sanderson to get him involved with something, although there’s no indication of what the project is just yet.

Sanderson wrote the last three books of the late Rober Jordan’s Wheel Of Time series and created the Cosmere universe, including the Mistborn and Stormlight Archive series.

