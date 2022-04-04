‘Elden Ring’ rebalances Starscourge Radahn in recent patch

What many consider to be one of Elden Ring’s hardest bosses has been rebalanced in a recent update from Bandai Namco.

Boss Starscourge Radahn has been fixed in version 1.03.3 of Elden Ring, as Bandai Namco says it “fixed a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss ‘Starscourge Radahn’ in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced.”

Since Elden Ring launched in February, players have been going up against what may be one of the hardest bosses in the game in Starscourge Radahn, as the towering and armoured opponent rides around on a regular-sized horse, using huge swings and high-damage magic attacks.

After patch 1.03 dropped for the game in mid-March, many thought Scarscourge Radahn had been weakened by developer FromSoftware on purpose, as he seemed to be a lot easier to defeat in battle.

So whilst many across the internet have been wondering if Radahn had been made easier, it’s now clear that he in fact had been but that it was accidental. The update targets players on all available platforms for the game, with the boss change the only fix mentioned.

Elsewhere in Elden Ring news, a streamer has managed to beat the game without taking any damage, doing so in less than three hours of playtime. The no-damage run includes things like enemy hits, fall damage, or debuffs like poison and scarlet rot.

Bandai Namco also recently expressed interest in working with fantasy author Brandon Sanderson on an in-development FromSoftware project, although no mention was made of what it could be. Sanderson has made it clear in the past that he would love to work on a SoulsBorne game when he playfully poked fun at George R.R. Martin.

In other news, handheld gaming PC OneXPlayer is looking into added Steam Deck software into it.