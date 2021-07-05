‘Elden Ring’ receives new details on lore, combat and weather system

An updated page on the Bandai Namco site has shared new details on Elden Ring, including information on narrative aspects and gameplay features.

Spotted by ever-vigilant Twitter user Mordecai, Bandai Namco has added more Elden Ring information to the relevant website page. The updated information reveals more on the environments, lore and combat that players can expect in the upcoming 2022 release.

Elden Ring’s Bandai Namco page has an updated blurb:

-use environment and weather to gain advantage in battle

-the magic in the game are ‘arcane spells’

-bogs, marshes, grassy, bushy areas

-“conTnflict” pic.twitter.com/j7AwxsEKlH — Mordecai (@EldenRingUpdate) July 5, 2021

Advertisement

The update reveals that players will be able to use “the environment, the weather and the time of day” as advantages in combat, as well as “dozens of skills” that can be selected. This may be similar to the combat styles that can be learned in another FromSoftware game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

This confirms comments from game director Hidetaka Miyazaki’s on how stealth and other ways to approach situations will result in Elden ring having a more “manageable” difficulty than other Souls games.

The updated page also shares more on what narrative players can expect to dive into. After the Elden Ring – “the source of the Erdtree” is shattered, shards of the broken Elden Ring are claimed by the demigod offspring of Queen Marika the Eternal.

As these demigods “squabble and make war over the ruins of a perfect realm”, players will return to “claim the Elden Lordship promised to them by legend.”

As the page notes, not all NPCs (non-playable characters) will be unfriendly – while most will be “mad or hostile”, some “may have answers for you, if you help them.”

Advertisement

The updated page also confirms that players will be able to use “arcane spells” which could act in a similar fashion to the magic system in Dark Souls.

A range of environments have also been confirmed – as Mordecai notes, Elden Ring will open up “bogs, marshes, grassy (and) bushy areas” for exploration.

In other news, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer believes that the upcoming Perfect Dark reboot will be “awesome” for diversity.