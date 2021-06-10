Elden Ring has finally received its first full trailer since being announced in 2019.

Fromsoftware, the team behind Demon’s Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, shared the first look at Elden Ring and announced that the game will be released on January 21, 2022.

Elden Ring is a creative collaboration between Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin and has been hotly anticipated since an early announcement in 2019.

Publisher Bandai Namco has shared more details about the collaboration on their website, stating:

“ELDEN RING is FromSoftware’s largest game to date and is set in a sprawling realm steeped in a rich and bloody history crafted by Hidetaka Miyazaki – creator of the influential and critically acclaimed DARK SOULS video game series; and George R.R. Martin – author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire.”

Speaking about the game, George R.R. Martin said “The graphics, mythos, and action-RPG gameplay will deliver an unforgettable experience.”

Hidetaka Miyazaki has previously described the game as a “natural evolution of Dark Souls.”

The gameplay will be similar to the general Souls formula, however several notable additions – including moving the genre into an open-world scale – distinguishes Elden Ring from its peers.

The in-engine trailer also shows the ability to ride horses and engage in mounted combat, a first for FromSoftware’s Souls and Souls-like games.

Narration throughout the trailer also sheds some details about the story, suggesting that players will control a ‘tarnished’ character to hunt for – and wield – the titular ‘Elden Ring‘ in order to break a curse.

Elden Ring will be available on current and last-gen Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as on Steam for PC.

This wasn’t the only game announced during today’s Summer Game Fest – Hideo Kojima also announced was ‘Death Stranding’ Director’s Cut for PS5.