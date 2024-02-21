‘Elden Ring’ share first look at ‘The Shadow Of The Erdtree’ expansion and confirm release date

FromSoftware has given fans their first proper look at Elden Ring expansion The Shadow Of The Erdtree with a three-minute gameplay trailer and confirmed the release date – check out the trailer below.

The Shadow Of The Erdtree was announced last year, on the one-year anniversary of Elden Ring’s release, but details since then have been few and far between.

Now though, FromSoftware has released an expansive, three-minute showcase of the DLC via a new gameplay trailer and confirmed the release date.

Advertisement

According to Bandai Namco, the DLC is “FromSoftware’s largest expansion to date, where players must unravel the hidden mystery of the world from the acclaimed fantasy action RPG.”

“Guided by Empryean Miquella, players are beckoned to the Land of Shadow, a place obscured by the Erdtree where the goddess Marika first set foot,” continues the official description. “In these strange new lands, players discover the dark secrets of the world as they meet others who follow in Miquella’s footsteps with ulterior motives.”

The expansion also adds new weapons, equipment, weapon skills and magic, along with new enemies, boss encounters and plotlines.

Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree is set for release June 21 and is available to pre-order now, though the webpage for the collector’s edition and premium collector’s edition has crashed due to the amount of people trying to buy it.

In the Land of Shadow, Miquella awaits the return of his promised Lord. Pre-order #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree: https://t.co/X4NyBsLYRC pic.twitter.com/8RTCCxFYUa — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 21, 2024

Advertisement

In December, rumours that the expansion would be ready in time for The Game Awards were quickly shut down after fans started talking about a surprise drop. “It’ll be a little while yet, but progress is going well,” said ​​producer Yasuhiro Kitao before comparing the DLC to Bloodborne and confirming that it will feature “new battles and new characters.”

The following month, players discovered a number of mysterious files in the backend of Elden Ring’s Steam listing, with fans once again expecting an imminent launch. The company denied the rumours, while a quarterly financial report confirmed the studio were still “working hard on the development of DLC for Elden Ring”.

Responding to the rumours, Kitao said FromSoftware’s ethos has always been to “work diligently to create something interesting and valuable.”

​​Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

In a five-star review of the base game, NME wrote: “FromSoftware’s most ambitious title yet, Elden Ring is a glowing spectacle of achievement. A refined open-world format adds unimagined wonder to the game, whilst legacy dungeons will likely go down as some of FromSoftware’s best level design. Beyond that, there are so many improvements to the Souls formula that make this an essential play for fans – this is a game that brings so much to the table, yet somehow leaves nothing out.”