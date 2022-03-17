‘Elden Ring’ Steam Deck fixes detailed by Valve

Valve has explained its fixes for Elden Ring on the Steam Deck, as PC issues for the game have been reported since launch.

This comes from Valve coder Pierre-Loup Griffais, who spoke to Eurogamer recently about the company’s efforts involving Elden Ring. This follows a report from last month where Valve said it was in fact working on a stuttering fix for the game.

“On the Linux/Proton side, we have a pretty extensive shader pre-caching system with multiple levels of source-level and binary cache representations pre-seeded and shared across users,” Griffais said.

“On the Deck, we take this to the next level, since we have a unique GPU/driver combination to target, and the majority of the shaders that you run locally are actually pre-built on servers in our infrastructure. When the game is trying to issue a shader compile through its graphics API of choice, those are usually skipped, as we find the pre-compiled cache entry on disk.”

Across many players’ PC experience of Elden Ring there have been stuttering and frame rate issues. Bandai Namco recently released a patch to address the problems, but added that it will need more time to completely iron them out.

“Shader pipeline-driven stutter isn’t the majority of the big hitches we’ve seen in that game. The recent example we’ve highlighted has more to do with the game creating many thousand resources such as command buffers at certain spots, which was making our memory manager go into overdrive trying to handle it,” adds Griffais.

“We cache such allocations more aggressively now, which seems to have helped a ton. I can’t comment as to whether this is the problem the game experiences on other platforms, as well, but we’ve been playing on Deck with all these elements in place and the experience has been very smooth.”

In the meantime, Elden Ring has received patch 1.03 which adds NPC map markers, new quests, extra summonable NPCs and even more to the game.

