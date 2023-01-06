‘Elden Ring’ streamer simultaneously beats two Malenias with a dance pad

Streamer MissMikkaa has finally defeated two versions of Elden Ring boss Malenia, during a challenge that sees her playing the games simultaneously using different controllers – one of which is a dance pad.

Described by MissMikkaa as the “ultimate challenge run”, the streamer is currently attempting to beat two copies of Elden Ring, controlling one version of the game with a PS5 DualSense controller and the other with a dance pad. To make things more difficult, another self-imposed limitation sees her taking on every boss at the same time, in both games.

MissMikkaa started the challenge last December, beating both Margit and Godrick three days into her run.

I BEAT MARGIT AND GODRICK (!!) today on my Ultimate Challenge run where I play Elden Ring two times simultaneously (dance pad & controller). It was really hard but we got it in the end! Very satisfying Margit kill where I walk off the battlefield into gravity in the end. pic.twitter.com/X7ApjnfMEn — MissMikkaa (@MissMikkaa) December 13, 2022

Yesterday, MissMikka finally defeated Malenia Blade of Miquella, who is widely considered to be the hardest boss in the game. Sharing the news on her Twitter, she wrote: “After 3 days and 199 tries Malenia is dead in the Ultimate Challenge Run where I play Elden Ring twice simultaneously (with a dance pad & controller). In the beginning I was not even sure if this run was possible.”

MissMikka bested Malenia using a bleed build with Flamberge and Seppuku Ash of War (Occult infusion) in both games. “Malenia has finally know DE-FEET!,” added MissMikka on Twitter.

MissMikka has previously beaten Elden Ring using just one hand, while last September she completed the epic fantasy game using her feet and a dance mat. This current run sees her repeating both those challenges, at the same time.

Her next stop on the “2 Elden Ring, 1 Girl” challenge is taking on Radagon and Elden Beast – follow her progress on Twitch.

Other players have taken on Elden Ring using a harp, a modded Fisher Price controller, as well as some bananas.

Last summer, it was revealed that Malenia was originally supposed to be even harder than she currently is.

Following their win as Game Of The Year at The 2022 Game Awards Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki hinted at “several more things” set to come to the action role-playing game.

In other news, professional wrestler Kenny Omega took to the ring earlier this week (January 4) dressed as Final Fantasy 7 villain Sephiroth – check out the footage here.