‘Elden Ring’ test keys are selling for more than the game’s pre-order price

Closed network test codes for the upcoming Elden Ring are selling across eBay for exorbitant amounts, and even more than the game itself in some cases.

The FromSoftware title launches next year, but in the meantime some lucky players were invited to a closed network test happening this weekend, and they’re selling these codes online. As outlined by VGC, searching for the title can lead to some interesting results.

Looking up “Elden Ring key” on eBay US shows network test keys going for anywhere between $200-300 (£150-220), meaning they can cost more than pre-ordering the actual collectors edition of the game, which costs £179.99.

Checking out the eBay UK page reveals similarly interesting results, as just searching “Elden Ring” shows collectors editions, launch editions, and these network tests codes all competing for the highest possible price.

The actual closed network tests will be taking place this weekend, starting on November 12, you can see a full list of local dates and times (if you were lucky enough to get a code) below:

November 12 11AM GMT (3AM PT)

November 12 3AM GMT (7AM PT)

November 13 7PM GMT (11AM PT)

November 14 11AM GMT (3AM PT)

November 14 3AM GMT (7PM PT)

Elden Ring launches on February 25 next year for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S after the title was delayed earlier this year from January 2022.

