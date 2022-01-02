‘Elden Ring’ under “pressure” since release of the ‘Demon’s Souls’ remake

Hidetaka Miyazaki of FromSoftware has said that the PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls has put pressure on the team during the development of Elden Ring.

Information comes from the latest issue of Edge Magazine (as noticed by VGC), where Miyazaki talked about the Bluepoint remake of the 2009 classic and how the graphical fidelity of that title wasn’t lost on him.

“Yes, I’m pretty sure our graphics-creation staff felt that pressure more than anyone else,” he stated.

Advertisement

“And not just with Elden Ring, but with all the games we make. Graphical fidelity is not something we put as the top priority. What we ask for on the graphics side depends on the systems and requirements of the game itself, and it takes less priority compared to the other elements of development.”

“So this is always an area where I feel a little bit apologetic towards my graphics team because I know they work extremely hard. And they’ve worked extremely hard on Elden Ring – our graphics-systems team and our programmers have been pushing a lot of new features to create the best-looking games we’ve ever made.”

Miyazaki also looks to have taken another developer approaching a classic title he worked on very well, as he’s just pleased to see Demon’s Souls modernised: “It was an old game, so to see it get remade in this way and have new players playing it was obviously something that made me very happy.”

Elden Ring aims to release on February 25 this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S alongside PC. You may still purchase collector’s editions by following this link.

Advertisement

In other news, Miyazaki also said that Elden Ring is the “culmination” of FromSoftware’s work in the same interview.