‘Elden Ring”s Erdtree is apparently taller than the Alps

An Elden Ring player was able to figure out how big the game’s Erdtree is, discovering that it’s taller than the Alps.

Those familiar with Elden Ring know that the Lands Between is occupied by a massive tree named the Erdtree, which towers over the majority of the game’s map. One player wondered how tall the Erdree actually is, so they tasked themselves with finding out the exact scale of the set-piece (via PC Gamer).

In a new YouTube video titled ‘How big is the Erdtree?’ by Zullie the Witch, the player calculated the scale of the glowing tree by measuring where it meets the ground, the width of its trunk, as well as how its branches extend upwards. You can check out the video below:

“At the base, we could measure from where it meets the ground,” Zullie explained, “but the trunk continues for hundreds of metres below that. The trunk also abruptly cuts off at the peak of the tree, but it’s naturally crowned by many branches that extend farther up.”

Zullie measured the tree from its base beneath the ground to the tip of the tallest branch and concluded that the Erdtree is approximately 5,048 metres tall, or 16,562 ft. This is taller than the highest mountain in the Alps, Mont Blanc, which is 15,773 ft tall.

Zullie the Witch added that trees aren’t usually measured from the roots to the top of the tree, so taking this into account, the Erdtree would actually be 4,452 m, or 14,606 ft tall – which PC Gamer points out is still taller than Japan’s Mount Fuji and the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai.

