‘Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle’ trailer shows off the “most accessible” DLC

Bethesda has shown off the first bit of gameplay for the upcoming The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle expansion with a new trailer.

The expansion will bring players to the titular High Isle in High Rock – home of the Bretons – in The Elder Scrolls Online for the first time. A short trailer released yesterday (April 14), has given players their first taste of what this upcoming expansion will be like.

“Something is amiss in High Isle, the home of the chivalric Breton elite,” reads the description of the trailer. “The idyllic Systres Archipelago is now on the brink of total catastrophe, and a sinister cabal works from the shadows to throw all of Tamriel into unending conflict.

Advertisement

The trailer shows off the people of High Rock going about their business, but it seems like some kind of trouble is brewing underground. Players will have three biomes to explore, and a new card game called “Tales of Tribute” will also be introduced as part of the expansion.

“Team up with new Companions and allies, explore stunning new lands, play a hand of the all-new deck building card game, Tales of Tribute, and continue your Legacy of the Bretons adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle,” the trailer’s description adds.

According to Rich Lambert, creative director of The Elder Scrolls Online, this expansion will also be one of the easiest to pick up for new players (via Polygon). “This is probably the most accessible piece of content that we have added to The Elder Scrolls Online in terms of people that are familiar with the franchise.

“But with this, this is kind of your traditional medieval fantasy storytelling. It’s focused on the noble houses and the politics that intermingle with all of that, and knights. So it’s super accessible and super easy for anybody to get into.”

Advertisement

The High Isle expansion is coming to The Elder Scrolls Online on June 6 for PC, Stadia and Mac, and on June 21 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

In other news, the first Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is now expected to launch in 2023, with CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński promising to “develop it further.”