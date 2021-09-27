‘Elder Scrolls Online’ reveals hefty rewards for Bounties Of Blackwood event

During the Bounties Of Blackwood event, Elder Scrolls Online players will be able to get their hands on a number of unique rewards.

In a blog posted today (September 27), Zenimax has revealed what sort of rewards players can expect from the Bounties Of Blackwood event. Kicking off this Thursday (September 30) and running until October 12, players can band together to push the community progress meter forward and earn new rewards.

At 33 per cent, owners of the Blackwood expansion will receive a Pellucid Swamp Jelly pet. Further on at 66 per cent, cosmetic markings called The Shadows Of Blackwood will be handed out.

At 100 per cent, there will be two rewards available. The first reward for 100 per cent progress is a cascading bounty box, which has a chance to include “Undaunted Plunder, rare materials, or item sets” though is “guaranteed to include attunable crafting stations and a unique Ogrim target dummy”.

The second reward for reaching 100 per cent is a “mystery prize” that will be revealed during the Gates Of Oblivion Year-End stream, which will be broadcast on October 5. While there’s no clue as to what it will contain, the blog states “it’s amazing, and well worth risking the dangerous wilds of Blackwood”.

The event will also reward players with a Glorious Blackwood Legates’ Coffer upon completing their first daily quest of the day in Blackwood. This can include all sorts of loot, including Blackwood furniture and fragments of the Voriplasm pet.

The event will begin just two days after the launch of New World, an MMO from Amazon Game Studios which comes out tomorrow (September 28). Last week, the studio revealed that Game Of Thrones composers Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell collaborated to create a soundtrack for the MMO.

